Board of Bharti Airtel approves acquisition of 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia

-
ALSO READ
Board of Bharti Airtel constitutes Committee to evaluate biz reorganisation
Bharti Airtel, GAIL (India), Phillips Carbon Black in focus
Bharti Airtel spurts on receiving approvals for downstream investments
Bharti Airtel announces completion of merger of Indus Tower and Bharti Infratel
Board of Bharti Airtel approves exit from Ghanaian telecom market
-
At meeting held on 17 February 2021The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 17 February 2021 has approved the acquisition of 102,040,000 shares (representing 20%) of Bharti Telemedia (Telemedia) by the Company from Lion Meadow Investment Ltd., a Warburg Pincus entity (Lion Meadow).
The Board has also approved the issuance of upto 36,469,913 equity shares of the Company on a preferential basis to Lion Meadow to substantially discharge consideration against the aforesaid acquisition of equity shares of Telemedia.
Remaining consideration of Rs 937.8 crore shall be paid in cash on the closing date, resulting in total transaction consideration of Rs 3126 crore.
Further, there shall be certain mutually agreed minor pricing adjustments (not exceeding Rs 100 crore) based on the audited financial statements of Telemedia for the current financial year ending on 31 March 2021 which, if any, shall be settled within 14 business days of adoption of financial statements by the Board of Directors of Telemedia.
The transaction consideration shall be subject to deduction of withholding taxes, if any, as per the applicable Income Tax Laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU