Board of Brigade Enterprises to consider proposal for raising funds

On 12 August 2020

The Board of Brigade Enterprises will meet on 12 August 2020 to consider the proposal for raising of funds by issue of Equity Shares, Fully Convertible Debentures, Partly Convertibles Debentures, Non-Convertible Debentures, Preference Shares convertible into Equity Shares, and/or any other financial instruments convertible into Equity Shares (including warrants, or otherwise, in registered or bearer form) and/or any security convertible into Equity Shares, combination of any of the aforementioned securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings, qualified institutions placement and/or preferential allotment basis and/or rights offering or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable Regulations.

First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 10:59 IST

