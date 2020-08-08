Oil & Natural Gas Corpn to raise up to Rs 1000 cr through NCD issue

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has approved the offer and issuance on 07 August 2020, up to 10,000 unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-cumulative, taxable, non-convertible debentures ("NCD") of face value of Rs.10,00,000 at par aggregating to a total issue size of up to Rs.1,000 crore on private placement basis to identified investors at the interest rate of 6.40% p.a. payable annually for a tenure of 10 years and 8 months.

The date of allotment is 11 August 2020.

