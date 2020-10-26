Board of Cosmo Films approves buyback of shares up to Rs 73 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 26 October 2020The Board of Cosmo Films at its meeting held on 26 October 2020 has approved buyback of equity shares of the company not exceeding 12,67,361 equity shares at a price of Rs 576 per equity share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 73 crore.
