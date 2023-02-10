Canara Bank revises MCLRs and Repo Linked Lending Rate

JUST IN
With effect from 12 February 2023

Canara Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) of the bank with effect from 12 February 2023 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 7.55%
One month - 7.55%
Three month - 7.90%
Six month - 8.30%
One year - 8.50%

The Bank also revised the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of the bank with effect from 12 February 2023 to 9.25% from 9.40%.

