Board of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries approves scheme of amalgamation

At meeting held on 31 December 2020The Board of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries at its meeting held on 31 December 2020 has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation between Himshikhar Investment (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries and their respective shareholders and creditors.
The Scheme would be subject to the requisite statutory / regulatory approvals including the approval of jurisdictional National Company Law Tribunal ('NCLT') and the respective shareholders and creditors of the Company and Himshikhar Investment (as may be directed by the NCLT).
