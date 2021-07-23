Rajratan Global Wire to invest up to Rs 300 cr for new manufacturing facility

-
Rajratan Global Wire is setting up a new manufacturing facility of tyre bead wire with capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).
The company has capacity of 72,000 TPA in Rajratan India and 40,000 TPA in Rajratan Thailand, currently operating at 80%- 90% at both locations. The proposed capacity is to be added within 3-4 years with capital outlay of 270-300 crore.
