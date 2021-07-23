JUST IN
Board of Sadhana Nitro Chem allots 5.58 cr bonus equity shares

At meeting held on 22 July 2021

The Board of Sadhana Nitro Chem at its meeting held on 22 July 2021 have allotted 5,58,90,894 Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the proportion of Two (2) Equity Share of Rs. 1/- each for every Five (5) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.

Consequently, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.13,97,27,235 divided into 13,97,27,235 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each to Rs. 19,56,18,129 divided into 19,56,18,129 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each.

First Published: Fri, July 23 2021. 17:07 IST

