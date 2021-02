Board of Foseco India approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 19 February 2021

The Board of Foseco India at its meeting held on 19 February 2021 has approved the appointment of Mohit Mangal, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in place of R Umesh, the current CFO.

R Umesh will be relieved of the charge as the CFO, on close of business hours on 19 February 2021, and Mohit Mangal will assume the charge as the CFO, with effect from 20 February 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)