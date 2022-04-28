Board of Bajaj Finserv approves issue of 1.43 lakh equity shares under ESOP

-
At meeting held on 28 April 2022The Board of Bajaj Finserv at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved the issue of 143,483 equity shares of face value of Rs.5 each ranking pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company to Bajaj Finserv ESOP Trust at such grant prices in accordance with Bajaj Finserv Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and in accordance with special resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting held on 19 July 2018.
