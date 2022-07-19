Board of Grasim Industries approves foray into B2B e-commerce for building materials

At meeting held on 19 July 2022

The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 19 July 2022 has approved the plan to undertake trading and marketing of all types of Building Materials primarily through a B2B e-commerce platform.

The key value proposition would be an integrated procurement solution including on-time delivery and superior product range at competitive pricing. The Company believes that B2B e-commerce offers opportunity for high growth at attractive long-term returns and will be highly value accretive to all stakeholders.

The Board of Directors has approved investment of ~Rs 2,000 crore over the next 5 years.

