Board of Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) recommends one-time special dividend

Of Rs.3.2 per partly paid-up share

Hatsun Agro Product (partly paid-up) announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21 July 2020, inter alia, have recommended the one-time special dividend of Rs.3.2 per partly paid-up equity share of Rs.0.80 per share (i.e.400%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

