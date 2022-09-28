Board of IDBI Bank appoints Chief Risk Officer

JUST IN
At meeting held on 28 September 2022

The Board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the appointment of Anirudha Behera as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of IDBI Bank with effect from 01 October 2022 in place of Ajoy Nath Jha, who superannuates from the Bank on 30 September 2022.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 15:23 IST

