Board of IDBI Bank appoints Chief Risk Officer

At meeting held on 28 September 2022The Board of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on 28 September 2022 has approved the appointment of Anirudha Behera as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of IDBI Bank with effect from 01 October 2022 in place of Ajoy Nath Jha, who superannuates from the Bank on 30 September 2022.
