Persistent Systems launches Intelligent Cyber Recovery solution

Persistent Systems announced the launch of a trailblazing solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks.

Together with Google Cloud, the Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged down.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:32 IST

