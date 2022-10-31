Persistent Systems launches Intelligent Cyber Recovery solution

Persistent Systems announced the launch of a trailblazing solution that enables organizations to recover more quickly from cyber-attacks.

Together with Google Cloud, the Persistent Intelligent Cyber Recovery (PiCR) solution provides a comprehensive and scalable cyber recovery approach, allowing organizations to reduce data loss and minimize the negative impact to brand reputation from prolonged down.

