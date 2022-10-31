JUST IN
Vinati Organics subscribes to rights issue of subsidiairy

Invests Rs 2.30 cr in Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 23,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- each at par amounting to Rs. 2.30 crore, by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, rank pari passu to its existing equity shares.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 13:27 IST

