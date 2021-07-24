Board of IndusInd Bank approves fund raising up to Rs 30,000 cr

At meeting held on 24 July 2021The Board of IndusInd Bank at its meeting held on 24 July 2021 has approved raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode such as through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) / American Depository Receipts (ADRs) / Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, or combinations on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided by the Board, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 30,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank and receipt of other governmental / regulatory / statutory approvals.
The Board also approved increase in Authorized Capital of the Bank to Rs.1000 crore consisting of 100,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each from the present level of Rs.857 crore consisting of 85,70,00,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Bank, the Reserve Bank of India and other governmental/ regulatory /statutory approvals, as applicable .
