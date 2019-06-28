Board of Power Grid Corporation of India to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 cr

-
On 03 July 2019The Board of Power Grid Corporation of India will meet on 03 July 2019 to consider and approve an agenda to raise funds up to Rs 10,000 Crore, from domestic market through issue of secured / unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative / cumulative, redeemable, taxable / tax-free Debentures / Bonds under Private Placement during the Financial Year 2020-21 in upto twenty tranches / offers.
