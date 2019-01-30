Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 3.38 lakh equity shares under ESOS

-
At meeting held on 30 January 2019The Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has allotted 338,460 equity shares of Rs. 5 each upon exercise of employee stock options pursuant to ''KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017''.
Accordingly, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from 137,308,081 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 686,540,405 to 137,646,541 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 688,232,705.
