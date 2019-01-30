JUST IN
Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 3.38 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has allotted 338,460 equity shares of Rs. 5 each upon exercise of employee stock options pursuant to ''KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017''.

Accordingly, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from 137,308,081 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 686,540,405 to 137,646,541 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 688,232,705.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:44 IST

