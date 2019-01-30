Board of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries allots 3.38 lakh equity shares under ESOS

At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has allotted 338,460 equity shares of 5 each upon exercise of employee stock options pursuant to ''KFIL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017''.

Accordingly, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from 137,308,081 equity shares of 5 each aggregating to 686,540,405 to 137,646,541 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 688,232,705.

