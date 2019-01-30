JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Oil Corporation declines after weak Q3 outcome
Business Standard

Board of Vinati Organics takes note of change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 30 January 2019

The Board of Vinati Organics at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has taken note that the term of C.B. Gokhale and A.A. Krishnan as independent directors will come to an end on 31 March 2019. They will not be continuing as Independent Directors on the Board after 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 14:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements