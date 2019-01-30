Board of Vinati Organics takes note of change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 30 January 2019The Board of Vinati Organics at its meeting held on 30 January 2019 has taken note that the term of C.B. Gokhale and A.A. Krishnan as independent directors will come to an end on 31 March 2019. They will not be continuing as Independent Directors on the Board after 31 March 2019.
