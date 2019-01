Board of Vinati Organics takes note of change in directorate

At held on 30 January 2019

The at its held on 30 January 2019 has taken note that the term of C.B. Gokhale and A.A. Krishnan as independent directors will come to an end on 31 March 2019. They will not be continuing as Independent Directors on the Board after 31 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)