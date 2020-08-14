JUST IN
Board of La Opala RG accepts resignation of director

At meeting held on 14 August 2020

The Board of La Opala RG at its meeting held on 14 August 2020 has taken note of the resignation tendered by A.C. Chakrabortti, Chairman (Non-Executive & Independent Director) who has step down from the position of Chairman & Independent Director of the Company with effect from 14 August 2020.

