Board of Laurus Labs approves change in registered office

-
ALSO READ
Laurus Labs' Parawada unit undergoes USFDA's PAI inspection
Fox Mandal goes legal on Fox & Mandal
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low; slides about 9% in two days
Laurus Labs intimates of a fire accident at its API plant in Visakhapatnam
Laurus Labs gets EIR from USFDA for Visakhapatnam-based plant
-
At meeting held on 30 January 2023The Board of Laurus Labs at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the shifting of registered office of the company to Laurus Enclave, Plot Office 01, E. Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh - 531021 with effect from 01 February 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU