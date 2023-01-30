JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

India's Active COVID Cases Stands At 1,848
Business Standard

Board of Laurus Labs approves change in registered office

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 30 January 2023

The Board of Laurus Labs at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the shifting of registered office of the company to Laurus Enclave, Plot Office 01, E. Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh - 531021 with effect from 01 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 12:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU