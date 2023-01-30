Board of Laurus Labs approves change in registered office

At meeting held on 30 January 2023

The Board of Laurus Labs at its meeting held on 30 January 2023 has approved the shifting of registered office of the company to Laurus Enclave, Plot Office 01, E. Bonangi Village, Parawada Mandal, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh - 531021 with effect from 01 February 2023.

