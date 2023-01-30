JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Genus Power Infrastructures wins orders worth Rs 2855.96 cr
Business Standard

Solara's Visakhapatnam unit successfully clears USFDA audit

Capital Market 

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that its new state-of-the-art multipurpose API manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh completed successfully the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA or Agency).

The Agency, with its designated investigator, inspected the facility from 23 to 26 January 2023. The inspection established that the site is in an Acceptable State of Compliance with Zero Form 483 inspectional observations from the agency.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 10:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU