Solara's Visakhapatnam unit successfully clears USFDA audit

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo Pharma slides after Andhra unit gets Form 483 with 3 USFDA observations
Laurus Labs gets Form 483 with 1 observation from USFDA
Ajanta Pharma slips after US FDA issues form 483 to Dahej facility
Alembic Pharma slips as US FDA issues Form 483 to Panelav facility
Auro Pharma slips as US plant gets Form 483 with one observation from USFDA
-
The Agency, with its designated investigator, inspected the facility from 23 to 26 January 2023. The inspection established that the site is in an Acceptable State of Compliance with Zero Form 483 inspectional observations from the agency.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU