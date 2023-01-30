Solara's Visakhapatnam unit successfully clears USFDA audit

Solara Active Pharma Sciences announced that its new state-of-the-art multipurpose API manufacturing facility at Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh completed successfully the inspection carried out by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA or Agency).

The Agency, with its designated investigator, inspected the facility from 23 to 26 January 2023. The inspection established that the site is in an Acceptable State of Compliance with Zero Form 483 inspectional observations from the agency.

