Business Standard

Delhivery scales its engagement with D2C brands - The Souled Store and Nestasia

Capital Market 

Delhivery has scaled its engagement with many D2C brands, including The Souled Store, a casual wear brand, and Nestasia, a home-decor company through its full suite of integrated services designed to meet evolving customer requirements.

While Nestasia and The Souled Store initially used Delhivery's express parcel services, both now leverage Delhivery's extensive warehousing network and supply chain capabilities to stock closer to their customers, driving faster deliveries.

Delhivery's supply chain solutions combine the strength of warehousing and transportation to provide comprehensive and integrated multi-channel order fulfillment solutions and better visibility over every aspect of the supply chain through a single, technology-enabled platform.

The Souled Store has recently partnered with Delivery to launch warehouses in Bengaluru and Kolkata to better serve customers in the South and East. Nestasia uses Delhivery for the majority of its logistics operations to fuel its growth.

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:41 IST

