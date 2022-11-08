-
ALSO READ
Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust receives 5-star rating from GRESB
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust consolidated net profit declines 60.88% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Board of Sandu Pharmaceuticals recommends revised final dividend
Board of Multi Commodity Exchange of India recommends final dividend
-
Of Rs 5.1 per shareBrookfield India Real Estate Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7 November 2022, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 5.1 per equity Share (i.e. 5.1%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU