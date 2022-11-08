Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

Of Rs 5.1 per share

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 7 November 2022, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 5.1 per equity Share (i.e. 5.1%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

