Board of Linde India approves setting up 250 tpd merchant air separation unit at Dahej

At meeting held on 01 October 2021The Board of Linde India at its meeting held on 01 October 2021 has approved the proposal for setting-up of a 250 tonnes per day merchant Air Separation Unit at Dahej, Gujarat to secure growth in the gases business in Western markets and deliver cost savings. The Board has approved a capital expenditure of Rs. 138.6 crore towards the construction of the new air separation plant, which will be set up at the Company's existing Dahej site, where the 110 tonnes per day Air Separation Unit is in operation. The new 250 tonnes per day Air Separation Unit is expected to be commissioned by the end of October 2023.
