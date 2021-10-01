Maruti Suzuki India posts total sales of 86,380 units in Sep

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 86,380 units in September 2021 compared to 160,442 units in September 2020.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 66,415 units, sales to other OEM of 2,400 units and exports of 17,565 units.

Sales volume of the Company in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.

