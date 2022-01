Board of Lupin approves acquisition of a portfolio of brands of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries

At meeting held on 17 January 2022

The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 17 January 2022 has approved the acquisition of a portfolio of brands (including all rights and interests associated with such products) of Anglo-French Drugs & Industries and its associates (subject to approval of their shareholders), to strengthen the Company's portfolio in the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements and CNS segments.

The transaction entails a lumpsum consideration of about Rs 325 crore including working capital (normalised inventory of three months) amounting to Rs 9 crore (approx.) on a cash and debt-free basis.

