Board of Mahanagar Gas appoints Executive Director

At meeting held on 19 December 2022

The Board of Mahanagar Gas at its meeting held on 19 December 2022 has appointed Ashu Shinghal (DIN: 08268176), nominee of GAIL (India) (GAIL), as an Executive Director (Additional) designated as Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 23 December 2022.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 13:10 IST

