Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs partners with Smart Vision for selling its products on Amazon and Flipkart

Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs has entered into a tie-up with Smart Vision for online sale of its products on Amazon and Flipkart, thus entering the retail market segment to address consumer needs.
Smart Vision is primarily in the business of distribution of various products online.
They are registered as a dealer on Amazon and Flipkart to sell products on these E-commerce portals. They undertake active marketing and advertising campaigns on behalf of the sellers to ensure good product off-take on both Amazon and Flipkart.
