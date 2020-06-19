Tata Power receives LoA for development of 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra

JUST IN
Topics
Environment

Capital Market 

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co.

Tata Power announced that Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL) to develop a 100 MW solar project in Maharashtra.

The energy will be supplied to MSEDCL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date. The Company has won this capacity in a bid announced by MSEDCL under Phase V dated December 2019. The project is required to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA.

First Published: Fri, June 19 2020. 12:03 IST

