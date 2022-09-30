Akasa Air selects RateGain's AirGain to provide competitive pricing

JUST IN
RateGain Travel Technologies announced today that Akasa Air, India's newest airline, has selected RateGain's AirGain product to make air travel affordable for its customers by leveraging accurate and realtime airfare data.

Akasa Air's mission is to empower travellers with a customer-first flying experience at the most affordable rates.

Its selection of AirGain allows access and agility to act upon changing market dynamics and optimize air fares in real-time to provide the best fares to its customers.

Fri, September 30 2022. 09:17 IST

