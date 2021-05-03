Hero MotoCorp sells 3.72 lakh units in April 2021

Hero MotoCorp sold 372,285 units in the month of April 2021.

The sales in April'21 were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.

The sales numbers of April 2021 is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year (April'20), since no vehicles were manufactured and dispatched to dealers, due to the nationwide lockdown after the outbreak of Covid-19.

In keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of Coronavirus, Hero MotoCorp has decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC)in Neemrana and the R&D facility - the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur by another six days till May 9, 2021.

The plant operations will resume on 10 May 2021.

Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from 22 April- 01 May, in view of the rapid escalation in the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

All corporate offices of the company are in Work from Home (WFH) mode and a very small number of colleagues are allowed in offices on rotation basis for the continuity of essential services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)