Caplin Point Laboratories receives USFDA approval for Glycopyrrolate injection

announced that its subsidiary, Caplin Steriles, has been granted final approval by the (USFDA) for its Application (ANDA) USP, 0.2mg/ml (in 1 ml, 2 ml, 5 ml and 20 ml vial presentations), a generic therapeutic equivalent version of from International.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Glycopyrrolate had US sales data of approximately $110.12 Million for the 12 month period ending December 2018. has developed and filed a total of 11 ANDAs, of which 7 are on its own (Caplin Steriles) and 4 with partners.

We have 4 approvals so far of which three through partners and current approval is the first under our own name.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)