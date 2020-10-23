Great Eastern Shipping Company acquires Secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier to 'Jag Vishnu'

Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken delivery of a second hand Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vishnu of about 77,922 cbm. The Company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q2 FY21.

The Company also delivered its 1996 built Very Large Gas Carrier Jag Vidhi to the buyers.

The vessel was contracted for sale in Q2 FY21.

The Company's current fleet stands at 46 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (11 crude carriers, 17 product tankers, 5 LPG carrier) and 13 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 12.53 years aggregating 3.70 mn dwt. The company has also contracted to buy a Long Range 2 Product Carrier which is expected to be delivered in Q3FY21.

