Tata Motors allots 54,496 equity shares under ESOS

Tata Motors has allotted 54,496 ordinary shares of face value of Rs 2 each under ESOS.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 6,641,582,035 divided into 3,320,552,265 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 6,641,691,027 dividend into 3,320,606,761 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)