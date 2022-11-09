Board of Ramco Cements approves establishment of line II at Haridaspur unit

At meeting held on 09 November 2022

The Board of The Ramco Cements at its meeting held on 09 November 2022 have approved the Company's proposal of establishing a Line II at its existing grinding unit situated at Haridaspur, Jajpur District, Odisha. The capacity of the Line II would be 0.90 Million Tonnes Per Annum Capacity and is proposed to be established at a cost of Rs.130.00 crores. Upon commissioning, the cement manufacturing capacity of the Haridaspur Grinding Unit would increase to 1.80 Million Tonnes Per Annum.

