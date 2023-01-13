Heritage Foods to open rights issue on 30 Jan

Heritage Foods at its board meeting held on 13 January 2023 has approved the following details for the proposed rights issue of 4,63,98,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each for an aggregate amount of Rs 23.19 crore.

(i) Rights Issue opening Date : Monday, 30 January 2023 (ii) Last Date for On-Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements : Wednesday, 8 February 2023 (iii) Rights Issue Closing Date: 13 February 2023

Outstanding equity shares

Prior to the issue : 4,63,98,000 Post rights issue : 9,27,96,000 (assuming full subscription)

Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:1 (Fully paid up rights equity share for every 1 fully paid up equity share held by equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date)

