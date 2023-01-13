Heritage Foods to open rights issue on 30 Jan

-
ALSO READ
Board of Heritage Foods approves right issue up to Rs 23.19 cr
Board of Heritage Foods to approve offer letter for rights issue
Heritage Foods spurts after board approves rights issue
Heritage Foods board to mull rights issue on 30th Sept
Dodla Dairy gains on incorporating subsidiary in Kenya
-
Heritage Foods at its board meeting held on 13 January 2023 has approved the following details for the proposed rights issue of 4,63,98,000 equity shares of Rs 5 each for an aggregate amount of Rs 23.19 crore.
(i) Rights Issue opening Date : Monday, 30 January 2023 (ii) Last Date for On-Market Renunciation of Rights Entitlements : Wednesday, 8 February 2023 (iii) Rights Issue Closing Date: 13 February 2023
Outstanding equity shares
Prior to the issue : 4,63,98,000 Post rights issue : 9,27,96,000 (assuming full subscription)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1:1 (Fully paid up rights equity share for every 1 fully paid up equity share held by equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU