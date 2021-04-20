Board of Swaraj Engines appoints director

-
-
At meeting held on 20 April 2021The Board of Swaraj Engines at its meeting held on 20 April 2021 has appointed Maninder Singh Grewal (DIN:09128789), Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as Whole Time Director designated as Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from 20 April 2021.
