Board of Tata Coffee approves change in MD & CEO

At meeting held on 22 March 2019The Board of Tata Coffee at its meeting held on 22 March 2019 has noted the retirement of Sanjiv Sarin, as Managing Director & CEO of the Company effective 31 March 2019, in view of his current term of appointment expiring on the said date. The Board has appointed Chacko Purackal Thomas as the ''Managing Director & CEO' of the Company for a period of 3 years with effect from 1 April 2019
