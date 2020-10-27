NACL Industries' arm acquires land in GIDC, Dahej for green-field project

NACL Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NACL Spec-Chem as acquired the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial land admeasuring around -19.70 acres (-79,752.94 Sq.

Mtrs) situated at Dahej-II, Industrial Area/Estate, Bharuch District, Gujarat (along-with Environment Clearance). NSCL has received GIDC transfer order in respect of the said industrial land and paid the purchase consideration (plus applicable GIDC transfer fees).

The said industrial land will be utilized to set up the green-field project for manufacturing of Agrochemicals, Active Ingredients and Formulation.

