Board of Trident approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 18 January 2022

The Board of Trident at its meeting held on 18 January 2022 has approved the following:

1. Change in Designation of Rajinder Gupta (DIN:00009037) to act as the Chairman of the Board of the Company with an Immediate effect.

2. Change in Designation of Rajiv Dewan (DIN:00007988) to act as the Director of the Company with an Immediate effect.

3. Resignation of Pooja Luthra (DIN: 03413062) as Director of the Company with an immediate effect.

4. Appointment of Anthony Desa (DIN: 05290160) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent & Non- Executive Director on the Board of the Company with an immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)