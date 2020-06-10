JUST IN
Tanla Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 89.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.20% to Rs 522.08 crore

Net loss of Tanla Solutions reported to Rs 89.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 64.20% to Rs 522.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 317.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 211.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 29.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 93.52% to Rs 1942.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1003.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales522.08317.95 64 1942.841003.96 94 OPM %11.228.80 -9.449.60 - PBDT60.3731.82 90 189.28106.70 77 PBT-23.7111.48 PL -188.5233.47 PL NP-89.139.73 PL -211.1729.82 PL

