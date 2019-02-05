JUST IN
GAIL (India) rises after good Q3 result
Star Cement standalone net profit declines 5.42% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 16.16% to Rs 401.76 crore

Net profit of Star Cement declined 5.42% to Rs 56.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 16.16% to Rs 401.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 345.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales401.76345.86 16 OPM %20.1824.67 -PBDT76.7274.22 3 PBT65.0462.26 4 NP56.1459.36 -5

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:27 IST

