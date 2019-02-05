JUST IN
Welspun India consolidated net profit declines 39.15% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 1640.33 crore

Net profit of Welspun India declined 39.15% to Rs 47.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 77.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 1640.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1397.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1640.331397.95 17 OPM %14.2418.05 -PBDT210.35234.15 -10 PBT98.59106.99 -8 NP47.1177.42 -39

