Twin Roses Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Twin Roses Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mayurbhanj Trades & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sensex gains 328 pts, Nifty above 16,950 mark, metal stocks shine
Genesys Intl jumps on partnering Bentley Systems for 3D mapping Indian cities
Antony Waste Handling gains on bagging order
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Twin Roses Trades & Agencies reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU