Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 40.48 points or 0.86% at 4747.47 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Power Mech Projects Ltd (up 10.72%), Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (up 6.1%),Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (up 6.01%),APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 4.94%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd (up 4.45%), Apollo Tricoat Tubes Ltd (up 4.19%), Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (up 3.62%), BEML Ltd (up 3.44%), and Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (up 3.32%).

On the other hand, Nilkamal Ltd (down 5.21%), VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (down 3.01%), and Inox Wind Ltd (down 2.82%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.1 or 0.12% at 52292.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15710.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.39 points or 0.7% at 24242.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.32 points or 0.59% at 7695.85.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)