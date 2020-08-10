Borosil Renewables reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.39% to Rs 54.07 croreNet Loss of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 54.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.0743.82 23 OPM %17.666.18 -PBDT7.973.38 136 PBT-2.45-0.88 -178 NP-1.87-0.56 -234
