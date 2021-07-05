Bosch Ltd soars 3.57%, up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15906.35, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.14% in last one year as compared to a 46.9% gain in NIFTY and a 50.11% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15906.35, up 3.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15811.75. The Sensex is at 52791.82, up 0.59%. Bosch Ltd has added around 1.64% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.7 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

