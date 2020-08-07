Bosch Ltd spurts around 3.50%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 13520, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13520, up 3.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11194. The Sensex is at 37997.52, down 0.07%. Bosch Ltd has slipped around 0.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7498.25, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61138 shares today, compared to the daily average of 53070 shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 13579.9, up 3.56% on the day. Bosch Ltd is down 6.16% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% jump in NIFTY and a 8.19% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 34.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

