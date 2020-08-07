IndusInd Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 503, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 64.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% jump in NIFTY and a 22.85% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 503, up 1.64% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11194. The Sensex is at 38008.41, down 0.04%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has slipped around 8.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21642.6, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 218.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 505.6, up 1.61% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 64.43% in last one year as compared to a 1.46% jump in NIFTY and a 22.85% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

